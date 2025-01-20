Microfinance banking sector’s crisis casts shadows over SBP’s financial inclusion strategy

Pakistan’s quest for financial inclusion has taken a bold new turn with the State Bank’s latest National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) for 2024-2028. Yet this ambitious roadmap, aimed at bridging the gap with regional peers in financial services access, arrives at a peculiar moment – one where its primary vehicle, the microfinance sector, stands on increasingly shaky ground.

The numbers tell a troubling story. While the first half of 2024 saw microfinance banks’ deposit base grow by 6.7% to Rs. 637 billion, loan portfolios barely moved, inching up just 1.4% to Rs. 413.8 billion. More alarming is the sector’s infection ratio, which surged from 6.6% to 10.5% since the end of 2023. Losses have mounted to Rs. 12.1 billion, up from Rs. 8.1 billion, while the sector’s equity base has contracted sharply from Rs. 37.4 billion to Rs. 22.6 billion. Perhaps most concerning is the Capital Adequacy Ratio’s (CAR) fall to 5.7% – well below the regulatory requirement of 15%.

This stark contrast – between ambitious policy and ground reality – raises a crucial question:

How did a sector meant to be the cornerstone of Pakistan’s financial inclusion journey end up in such dire straits? The answer lies in a complex web of factors, which we’ll unravel in this analysis.

How did we reach here?

The MFB sector’s current challenges run deep – deteriorating asset quality, mounting losses, and a weakened CAR. This trifecta of issues stems from a chain of events: the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, devastating floods in summer 2022, and the economic slowdown of 2023.

Currently, there are 12 MFBs in the country, with HBL Microfinance Bank, UBank, and Khushali Bank being the largest in terms of lending book size. The industry’s prominent sponsors include commercial banks, NGOs, and telecom operators, reflecting a diverse range of stakeholders.

MFBs have demonstrated significant progress over the past five years. The asset base of MFBs has shown robust growth, with an average year-on-year growth of around 19%. Equally impressive is the substantial increase in the gross loan portfolio, which has almost doubled from Rs. 214 billion in December 2019 to Rs. 423 billion in September 2024.

This growth is not just financial; it’s also reflected in the sector’s expanding reach. The number of active borrowers has increased significantly, rising from 3.6 million to 7.5 million during the same period, but largely driven by nano loan customers.

Yet beneath these numbers lies a more complex story. The growth appeared stable until Covid, when it took an unexpected turn. In 2020, as banks grappled with the pandemic’s impact, the SBP offered a lifeline through loan rescheduling and rollover options. What followed was an aggressive – perhaps overzealous – restructuring of portfolios, often exceeding genuine distress levels.

The 2022 floods triggered another wave of restructuring and rollovers, deepening existing issues. The economic distress of 2023 only added to the mounting pressure on portfolios. Throughout this period, banks, struggling with recoveries, repeatedly rolled over these portfolios, incorporating accrued markup into principal at each rollover – effectively inflating their balance sheets.

The sector’s practices came under scrutiny when SBP began conducting audits in late 2022, signaling an end to regulatory forbearance. By end-2023, major players like Khushali Bank, Ubank, and NRSP were showing signs of serious strain.

The implementation of IFRS-9 in 2024 brought additional challenges, particularly through its Expected Credit Loss (ECL) Model requirements for financial instruments. For loans, this meant periodic assessment of recoverability, with provisions required for potentially unrecoverable amounts. The model’s staging system categorizes credit risk, with restructured or repeatedly rolled-over loans requiring higher provisions.

HBL Microfinance Bank’s experience illustrates these impacts: IFRS-9 implementation led to a 4x increase in provisioning expenses, reaching Rs. 5.4 billion. These factors, along with high-cost deposits and lower advances, resulted in a loss of Rs. 4 billion by third quarter 2024. To address this, the Bank issued Rs. 1.5 billion Tier-II subordinated debt to various investors, while the sponsor injected Rs. 6 billion in equity, raising the CAR to 16.1% by end Sep 24.

Adding to the sector’s challenges, rising interest rates dealt a severe blow to borrower affordability. With financing costs soaring, many borrowers found themselves unable to service their loans, triggering a cascade of defaults. This dynamic was particularly damaging for microfinance clients, who operate on thin margins and are especially vulnerable to increased borrowing costs.

State of play

The severity of these sector-wide challenges has caught the IMF’s attention. In its October 2024 review, the Fund explicitly warned about the sector’s systemic risk to Pakistan’s financial system. This warning, according to sources, has spurred the regulator into action, with efforts underway to resolve the capitalization crisis before the IMF’s next review in March.

The crisis runs so deep that multiple banks have skipped filing financial statements for several reporting periods. The apparent reason? The figures are so concerning that disclosure would damage the reputation of all stakeholders involved. Sources suggest these banks face serious financial challenges, prompting the regulator to push for either recapitalization or mergers.

Banks within the sector are charting diverse paths forward. There’s broad agreement that the era of unsecured lending is drawing to a close, with secured portfolios – particularly gold-backed lending – emerging as the preferred direction. Even if unsecured lending continues, microenterprise and agricultural sector financing appear unlikely to receive priority in the near term.

HBL MFB’s pivot illustrates this shift: the bank has significantly expanded its housing finance portfolio, which grew from 16% in 2021 to 35% by September 2024.

Meanwhile, telco-backed institutions like Mobilink Microfinance Bank have fully embraced nano loans, which are projected to generate nearly 50% of the bank’s markup income in 2024, offering annualized returns of around 365%.

Among the hardest-hit institutions, Khushali and NRSP – both reporting negative CARs by end-2023 – have initiated contingency measures. While Khushali’s progress remains unclear due to lack of data since September 2023, NRSP shows signs of recovery.

Its equity base expanded from Rs. 89 million in December 2022 to Rs. 2.0 billion by December 2023, further growing to Rs. 3.0 billion by September 2024. Though still challenged, NRSP’s CAR has improved from -6.02% in December 2023 to 0.05% by September 2024, with sources suggesting year-end figures might reach 2-3%.

Another institution in distress is Ubank. The telco-backed microfinance bank has missed two crucial reporting deadlines – June and September 2024. The bank’s last reported CAR stood at 9.4%, already well below the regulatory threshold, and industry observers suggest the situation has deteriorated further. However, with the bank’s continued silence on its financials, the full extent of its challenges remains obscured.

What’s next?

The current crisis appears to be accelerating industry consolidation, with mergers and acquisitions emerging as a key trend. FINCA’s recent acquisition, approved by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), follows close on the heels of Advans MFB’s acquisition just nine months prior.

Industry sources indicate that the long-running cycle of portfolio rollovers has finally been curtailed, with recent equity injections expected to provide crucial buffers for impending write-offs. Yet the sector continues to grapple with fundamental issues, particularly in credit assessment. The current approach, heavily reliant on basic cashflow assessment techniques, is undermined by loan staff incompetence or bias.

A path to recovery exists, but stakeholders are clear: further capitalization hinges on a more conducive operating environment. While recent interest rate declines offer some relief, industry operators are looking for more substantial reforms. The State Bank seems to acknowledge this in its Financial Inclusion Strategy, proposing to bring the microfinance sector under the umbrella of the newly established National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC).

However, challenges persist. The NCGC’s expected capitalization of $30 million appears insufficient to meet the microfinance sector’s ($1.5 billion loan book) credit guarantee needs, especially given the facility’s mandate to serve multiple sectors. The State Bank’s strategy suggests an alternative solution: leveraging multinational and donor agencies to recapitalize these credit guarantee institutions, particularly to fund SME-focused microfinance loans.

While industry insiders point to aggressive portfolio expansion by banks’ business divisions as having distorted the sector’s original mission, the deeper issue lies in regulatory oversight. The State Bank’s delayed intervention allowed these practices to become entrenched, creating vulnerabilities that will take years to unwind. The unfortunate reality is that the core microfinance customer base has stagnated and the only growth being reported is through nano loans.

As the sector struggles to realign with its foundational purpose of financial inclusion, its ability to serve as the cornerstone of the central bank’s new inclusion strategy remains uncertain.