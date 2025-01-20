Samrah Enterprises and Plankton Fisheries unveil premium fresh seafood range

Karachi, 20 January 2025: Samrah Enterprises, Pakistan’s leading brand marketing company and owners of Fresh St!, has teamed up with Plankton Fisheries to launch a new line of premium deep-sea caught seafood. This innovative range includes a variety of fish and shrimp, processed with Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) technique to preserve freshness, at the HACCP and UKAS certified facilities to ensure the highest standards of food safety and quality.

Both Samrah Enterprises and Plankton Fisheries are dedicated to providing top-tier products that focus on freshness, taste, and ethical sourcing practices. Every product in the Fresh St! Seafood range meets the highest export standards, ensuring a premium product that consumers can trust.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Samrah Munsub, Director Samrah Enterprises, said “Our mission is to promote Made in Pakistan products to the international markets, and we will continue it with our latest offerings, including the signature “Fresh St! Strimps”, the newest addition to our long list. The deep-sea catch ensures superior taste and quality, setting this product apart in a competitive seafood market.”

Expressing his joy, Mr. Muslim Mohammedi, Director Plankton Fisheries, said “We are happy to have partnered with Samrah Enterprises for providing fresh deep sea-catch products. There is a growing demand for premium seafood, particularly in the North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions, where consumers are becoming more conscious of the quality, sourcing, and sustainability of the food they purchase. The Fresh St! products are poised to meet the global demand by offering international consumers a high-quality and responsibly sourced product.”

The Fresh St! Strimps and other products are designed for busy home chefs and professionals alike, with convenient packaging that caters to modern consumers looking for quick, nutritious meal options. The product’s superior flavor profile and ethical sourcing will resonate with those who prioritize both sustainability and premium quality in their food choices.

The agreement was inked in a simple yet elegant ceremony between Mrs. Samrah Munsub, Director, Samrah Enterprises and Mr. Muslim Mohammedi, Director, Plankton Fisheries, in presence of Mr. Abraruddin, Founder Naheed Supermarket, Munsub Abrar, MD Naheed Supermarket, Zeeshan Lohya, Founder America-Pakistan Business Development Forum, Syed Nasser Wajahat, General Secretary AMPAK-BDF, Muhammad Fahad, COO Naheed.pk, Syed Muhammad Salman, Chief Growth Officer Samrah Enterprises, Sajid Hameed Khan, VP Sales Samrah Enterprises, Muhammad Rehan, Director Rehan & Sons, Asim Mohammedi, Director Plankton Fisheries, among others.

The highlight of the event was the fresh servings of the Fresh St! Strimps and other quality products, which were enjoyed and praised by all present.