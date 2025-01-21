Trump signs executive orders to boost oil, gas production

President Donald Trump on Monday signed executive orders aimed at maximizing oil and gas production, including declaring a national energy emergency, withdrawing the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate accord, and rolling back environmental protections.

The measures prioritize fossil fuel development, including expanding drilling in Alaska, reversing protections on Arctic lands and coastal waters, lifting a freeze on LNG export permitting, and suspending offshore wind lease sales. Trump stated the actions are intended to reduce energy prices, refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and increase energy exports to bolster U.S. national security and support allies.

The energy declaration seeks to address rising power demand, driven by sectors such as data centers, which the Department of Energy projects could consume 12% of U.S. electricity within three years. The orders aim to ease restrictions on power plants, expedite new plant construction, and simplify permitting for transmission and pipeline projects.

Trump’s executive orders come as U.S. production levels remain at record highs, driven by high energy prices following sanctions on Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The promise to refill strategic reserves could further influence oil prices by boosting demand for U.S. crude oil.

The Biden administration had pursued policies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by promoting electric vehicles and renewable energy. Initiatives included EV subsidies, stricter tailpipe emissions standards, and tax credits for clean energy projects that spurred investments in wind and solar. Biden also sold over 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the Ukraine crisis, bringing the reserve to its lowest level in 40 years.

Environmental groups have announced plans to challenge Trump’s executive orders in court. The Democratic National Committee criticized the actions, citing concerns about their impact on emissions and long-term energy policy. Trump reiterated his view that increased fossil fuel production is critical for domestic energy independence and meeting global demand.