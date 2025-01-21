Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 37% YoY to $2.5 billion in December

Cumulative trade deficit rises marginally by 0.4% YoY to $11.2 billion in H1 FY 2024-25

By News Desk

Pakistan’s trade deficit climbed by 37% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.5 billion in December 2024, the highest monthly deficit since April 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a sharp rise in imports, which reached $5.4 billion, while exports grew modestly by 3% YoY to $2.9 billion, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Imports in December 2024 increased 16% YoY and 20% month-on-month (MoM) to $5.4 billion, making it the highest level since August 2022. Total imports during H1FY25 amounted to $27.84 billion, a 7% YoY increase, while exports registered an 11% YoY rise, reaching $16.64 billion.

In the first half of the current fiscal year (H1FY25), the cumulative trade deficit rose marginally by 0.4% YoY to $11.2 billion, compared to $11.15 billion during the same period last year. 

According to data compiled by Arif Habib Limited, the petroleum group remained the largest contributor to the import bill, with imports valued at $1.66 billion, reflecting a 7% YoY increase. Within this group, crude oil imports increased by 16.15% in quantity, reaching 4.98 million tonnes, although the cost of petroleum products declined by 7%.

The food group saw substantial growth, with imports rising by 32% YoY to $803 million, driven by increased purchases of essential items. Machinery imports also surged by 12% YoY to $858 million, boosted by notable increases in textile machinery (up 53.9%) and electrical machinery (up 31.3%).

The textile group recorded a striking 113% YoY increase in imports, reaching $431 million, underscoring the industry’s growing reliance on imported raw materials. The transport group posted a modest 5% YoY rise, with imports totaling $191 million, while agricultural and chemical imports increased by 11% YoY to $787 million.

On the export side, Pakistan recorded $2.9 billion in revenue in December, reflecting a 3% YoY and 3% MoM increase. 

The textile group remained the leading export sector, with total earnings of $1.48 billion, marking a 6% YoY rise. Within this category, ready-made garments experienced the highest growth at 20% YoY, contributing $357 million. Knitwear exports rose by 7% to $392 million, while other textile products saw a slight 1% decline.

Exports of manufactured goods, including chemicals and pharmaceuticals, grew by 21% YoY to $391 million. However, petroleum and coal exports dropped by 18% YoY to $35 million. The food group faced a 4% YoY decline, with exports valued at $805 million, reflecting weaker demand for key agricultural products.

With the trade deficit reaching $2.5 billion in December and overall imports nearing $28 billion in H1FY25, policymakers face the pressing task of curbing non-essential imports while boosting export competitiveness to stabilise the country’s external accounts.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has said that the current account surplus is fine but challenges remain as the trade deficit is widening, with imports surpassing $5 billion, enhancing risk for external account stability.

Previous article
229 industrial units shut down in KP due to unrest and lack of support
Next article
Trump signs executive orders to boost oil, gas production
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.