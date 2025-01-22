Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Bank Makramah files Rs10bn settlement case for loan recovery from Omni Group

Bank says non-performing loans are owed by various firms of Omni Group and its affiliated entities and will be recoverable under the agreed terms of settlement

By News Desk

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has filed a settlement application with the relevant court for the recovery of non-performing loans (NPLs) amounting to approximately PKR 10 billion, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

These loans are owed by various companies of the Omni Group and its affiliated entities and will now be recoverable under the agreed terms of the settlement.

“We are pleased to inform that Bank Makramah Limited has today filed a settlement application before the relevant Court, for the recovery of non-performing loans (NPLs) owed by various companies of the Omni Group and its affiliated entities. The settlement pertains to the amount of approximately PKR 10 billion, which will now be recoverable under the agreed terms of the settlement,” the bank said in its notice to the PSX.

In a separate development, the TFC Holders of BML, during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on January 21, 2025, decided to continue as TFC holders of the bank. The Scheme of Arrangement for the restructuring of BML, as approved earlier by its shareholders, will also remain in place.

 

Previous article
Agritech resumes operations of Urea Plant 
Next article
PTCL Group injects $15 million into U Bank for Islamic banking and digital growth
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NAB warns against investing in Bahria Town’s Dubai project, pursues Malik...

Property tycoon terms NAB’s allegations another blackmailing tactic, says he will neither be used against anyone nor succumb to blackmail

PECO announces rights issue to raise Rs284.5mn, addresses financial mismanagement

Gold price in Pakistan for today, January 22, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, January 22, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.