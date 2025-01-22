Agritech resumes operations of Urea Plant 

Agritech Limited has announced the resumption of operations at its Urea Plant following the successful completion of its Annual Turnaround Activity (ATA) for 2025.

The plant had temporarily halted operations for scheduled maintenance and has now resumed production after the restoration of gas supply.

The company disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book.

This resumption marks the conclusion of planned activities essential for the plant’s operational efficiency and uninterrupted production, ensuring continued supply to meet market demand.