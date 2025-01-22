Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Agritech resumes operations of Urea Plant 

Plant temporarily halted operations for scheduled maintenance 

By News Desk

Agritech Limited has announced the resumption of operations at its Urea Plant following the successful completion of its Annual Turnaround Activity (ATA) for 2025. 

The plant had temporarily halted operations for scheduled maintenance and has now resumed production after the restoration of gas supply.

The company disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book.

This resumption marks the conclusion of planned activities essential for the plant’s operational efficiency and uninterrupted production, ensuring continued supply to meet market demand.

Previous article
Crescent Star Insurance raises stake in Tristar Power to 14.69%
Next article
Bank Makramah files Rs10bn settlement case for loan recovery from Omni Group
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NAB warns against investing in Bahria Town’s Dubai project, pursues Malik...

Property tycoon terms NAB’s allegations another blackmailing tactic, says he will neither be used against anyone nor succumb to blackmail

PECO announces rights issue to raise Rs284.5mn, addresses financial mismanagement

Gold price in Pakistan for today, January 22, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, January 22, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.