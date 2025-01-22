Sign inSubscribe
Crescent Star Insurance raises stake in Tristar Power to 14.69%

Acquisition brings Crescent Star Insurance's total shareholding to 2,203,997 shares, up from its previous holding of 2,071,919 shares

By News Desk

Crescent Star Insurance Limited has increased its shareholding in Tristar Power Limited to 14.69% after acquiring additional voting shares at Rs 6.45 per share, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The acquisition, completed on January 20, 2025, brings Crescent Star Insurance’s total shareholding to 2,203,997 shares, up from its previous holding of 2,071,919 shares.

The acquisition, disclosed under Section 110(1) of the Securities Act, 2015, reflects Crescent Star Insurance’s strategic investment in Tristar Power Limited.

Crescent Star Insurance Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company in 1957 under the Companies Act, 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017). 

The company is engaged in providing non-life general insurance services mainly in spheres of Fire and property damage, Marine, aviation and transport, Motor, Credit & suretyship, Accident & health and Miscellaneous.

