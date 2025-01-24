Indian-made phones flagged as major cybersecurity threat in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Indian-made mobile phones, including iPhones, have been identified as a cybersecurity threat to Pakistan, with officials highlighting the risk of data breaches and malware infections.

The Cabinet Division has issued a letter to federal ministries, divisions, and provincial chief secretaries, cautioning against potential threats posed by Indian-manufactured devices. The letter underscores concerns over Indian interference in Pakistan’s sensitive information infrastructure, surveillance activities, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Government sources revealed that these devices could compromise Pakistani consumers’ data through fake websites, Apple-style portals, and embedded malware or spyware in hardware and software. The letter also warns of possible tampering during manufacturing, posing risks of data interception and targeted cyberattacks.

The letter further notes that hackers could impersonate Apple support agents or Indian service centers, tricking users into accessing compromised portals via fake emails or messages. To mitigate risks, consumers are advised to purchase Apple products only from certified resellers, verify device seals upon purchase, and keep their devices updated using Apple’s official channels.

Additional recommendations include using end-to-end encryption for communication, setting strong passwords, and installing antivirus applications to enhance device security.