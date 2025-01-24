Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Indian-made phones flagged as major cybersecurity threat in Pakistan

A Cabinet Division letter to federal ministries and provincial secretaries warns that hackers could impersonate Apple support agents to trick users through fake emails or messages

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian-made mobile phones, including iPhones, have been identified as a cybersecurity threat to Pakistan, with officials highlighting the risk of data breaches and malware infections.

The Cabinet Division has issued a letter to federal ministries, divisions, and provincial chief secretaries, cautioning against potential threats posed by Indian-manufactured devices. The letter underscores concerns over Indian interference in Pakistan’s sensitive information infrastructure, surveillance activities, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Government sources revealed that these devices could compromise Pakistani consumers’ data through fake websites, Apple-style portals, and embedded malware or spyware in hardware and software. The letter also warns of possible tampering during manufacturing, posing risks of data interception and targeted cyberattacks.

The letter further notes that hackers could impersonate Apple support agents or Indian service centers, tricking users into accessing compromised portals via fake emails or messages. To mitigate risks, consumers are advised to purchase Apple products only from certified resellers, verify device seals upon purchase, and keep their devices updated using Apple’s official channels.

Additional recommendations include using end-to-end encryption for communication, setting strong passwords, and installing antivirus applications to enhance device security.

Previous article
Pakistan’s food exports rise by 13.83% on strong rice shipments
Next article
Pakistani businesses report 71% network infiltration attempts in 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.