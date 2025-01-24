Pakistani businesses report 71% network infiltration attempts in 2024

Pakistani businesses faced significant cybersecurity challenges in 2024, with network protection incidents being the most common, according to the Kaspersky IT Security Economics report.

The report revealed that 71% of businesses experienced network infiltration attempts, while 49% reported incidents involving malicious code or system control attempts.

Remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have further complicated network security. Employees accessing company systems from various locations and devices have increased the risk of breaches, particularly in organizations without robust security protocols and training.

Human error was a key contributor to these incidents, with 31% of businesses reporting cases where employees caused or assisted breaches. Such actions have led to financial, reputational, and legal risks for companies.

The report highlighted that large enterprises reported the highest number of network security incidents despite having advanced measures. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were also affected, with many incidents tied to limited cybersecurity resources and employee-related actions.

Network security threats often exploit system vulnerabilities, enabling unauthorized access, malware installation, or data breaches. The report noted that cyber threats such as phishing, ransomware, DDoS attacks, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) have grown with the increased volume of electronic data.

To mitigate these risks, businesses were advised to invest in employee awareness, cybersecurity training, and advanced tools like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Regular security audits and monitoring were also recommended to strengthen defenses.