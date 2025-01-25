Commerce minister empowered to approve one-time trade exemptions

The government has amended two key parliamentary acts, granting the commerce minister authority to approve one-time exemptions for importing and exporting goods, including vehicles, without seeking federal cabinet approval.

The amendments, introduced through the Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Act 2023 and the Trade Organisations (Amendment) Act 2023, have now come into effect following the signing of the bills by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The new amendments enable the commerce minister to issue special permissions via written notifications for the import, re-import, export, or re-export of goods. These exemptions will apply on a case-by-case basis to facilitate Pakistan’s trade and commerce, bypassing current prohibitions or restrictions.

Previously, such requests, particularly for vehicle imports that violated the Import Policy Order, required approval from the federal cabinet.

The commerce ministry defended the move, stating it would simplify processes for individuals and businesses seeking one-time exemptions. The delegation of this authority is expected to streamline decision-making and reduce delays that were previously caused by referring cases to the cabinet.

The amendments to the Trade Organisations Act 2013 have also shifted additional powers from the federal cabinet to the commerce division. The commerce secretary and the Director General of Trade Organisations have now been entrusted with regulatory control over trade organisations, including chambers of commerce and industries.

This change allows the commerce division to oversee operational and policy matters nationwide, ensuring efficient management of trade organisations.

Another significant amendment doubles the tenure of elected office bearers of chambers of commerce and industries from one year to two years. Fresh elections for trade organisations will be conducted under the revised framework.

Notably, the amendments were initially passed by parliament in 2023 but were not signed by former President Dr Arif Alvi, who argued that delegating cabinet powers to the commerce minister was inappropriate.