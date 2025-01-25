Sign inSubscribe
Final decision on Utility Stores Corporation’s future deferred

The minister assures that all decisions will be made transparently, prioritizing public interest

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain announced on Friday that a final decision regarding the closure or restructuring of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will be made in the next meeting.

The minister assured that all decisions will be made transparently, prioritizing public interest.

During a high-level meeting, attended by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, key recommendations regarding USC’s future were presented. The meeting also discussed the implementation of the prime minister’s directives for utility stores and reviewed measures to expedite the closure process if required.

To improve the productivity of USC employees and outlets, a special committee has been formed to evaluate the corporation’s operational efficiency. It was also noted that several private sector companies have expressed interest in restructuring the USC.

The minister reiterated the importance of making well-informed decisions to address challenges while ensuring public interest remains a priority.

Government extends CPEC SEZ electricity incentives to all industrial zones
