Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC approves gas tariff hike for captive power plants as domestic consumers spared

Grid transition levy to be implemented for energy sector efficiency

By Monitoring Desk
An Iranian worker stands in front of a section of a pipeline after the project was launched during a ceremony with presidents of Iran and Pakistan on March 11, 2013 in the Iranian border city of Chah Bahar. The two leaders jointly unveiled a plaque before shaking hands and offering prayers for the successful conclusion of the project, which involves the laying of a 780 kilometre (485 mile) section of the pipeline on the Pakistani side, expected to cost some $1.5 billion. AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an increase in gas tariffs for captive power plants while keeping rates for domestic consumers unchanged. 

The decision was taken during a meeting on Saturday, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Mohammad Aurangzeb.

The gas tariff for captive power plants has been raised from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,500 per MMBTU, effective for the fiscal year 2024-25. 

This measure aims to generate the required revenue for the gas sector, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The ECC rejected a proposal to increase tariffs for domestic consumers, citing concerns about the additional financial burden on households. 

The committee also instructed the Petroleum Division to implement a grid transition levy on captive power plants to enhance energy sector performance.

The meeting reviewed a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division, proposing revisions to gas tariffs for industry and certain domestic slabs. 

Attendees included Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, and senior officials.

The decision comes after weeks of opposition from industrialists and exporters, who argued that higher utility costs could hurt small and medium enterprises (SMEs). 

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recently recommended a 26% gas price hike to generate Rs. 847.33 billion during the current fiscal year.

Under the revised tariff structure, the average gas price is set at Rs. 1,762.51 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Rs. 1,778.35 per MMBTU for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Previous article
Punjab unveils property tax reforms; exemptions for affordable housing introduced
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.