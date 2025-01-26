Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan faces $1.2 trillion climate loss risk by 2050: British envoy

UK pledges climate finance and biodiversity support as Pakistan faces dire climate risks

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan may incur climate-related losses amounting to $1.2 trillion by 2050 unless urgent measures are taken, warned British Deputy Head of Mission Martin Dawson, according to a Geo News report. 

While speaking on Friday at the ’60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition at the British Council Karachi, Dawson emphasized that climate finance is critical to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. 

He announced the UK’s new Climate Finance programme, aimed at mobilizing half a billion people to adopt climate-friendly technologies and practices. 

The UK has already assisted over 1.5 million Pakistanis in building resilience to extreme weather through climate-focused initiatives.

Highlighting efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawson said the UK is helping climate-vulnerable communities improve water systems. 

He also underlined Pakistan’s alarming biodiversity loss, with species like the snow leopard and hog deer facing severe threats due to habitat destruction, illegal trade, and climate pressures.

The photo exhibition, a collaboration with the Natural History Museum, London, showcases 100 wildlife photographs selected for their originality and ethical storytelling. 

It marks the first time this globally renowned exhibition is being held in Pakistan, with Karachi and Lahore as host cities.

Dawson stressed the urgency of addressing both the climate and nature crises, noting that Karachi alone lost 200 hectares of mangroves between 2010 and 2022.

Globally, the UK’s conservation initiatives have protected millions of hectares of ecosystems, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable management and biodiversity conservation.

Dawson remarked that Pakistan’s rich biodiversity, from snow leopards in the north to hog deer in Sindh, is breathtaking “but under threat”. He called for collective action to preserve these natural treasures for future generations.

Previous article
ECC approves gas tariff hike for captive power plants as domestic consumers spared
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Videos

The Great Depression Explained: A Journey Through History | Profit for...

Dive into the fascinating yet challenging history of The Great Depression—one of the most significant financial crises the world has ever faced. In this...

Interior minister assures US firms of priority support for investment in Pakistan

Cash in circulation in Pakistan climbs to Rs9.4 trillion

Business leaders urge for single-digit interest rates to boost economic activity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.