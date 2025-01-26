Pakistan faces $1.2 trillion climate loss risk by 2050: British envoy

Pakistan may incur climate-related losses amounting to $1.2 trillion by 2050 unless urgent measures are taken, warned British Deputy Head of Mission Martin Dawson, according to a Geo News report.

While speaking on Friday at the ’60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition at the British Council Karachi, Dawson emphasized that climate finance is critical to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

He announced the UK’s new Climate Finance programme, aimed at mobilizing half a billion people to adopt climate-friendly technologies and practices.

The UK has already assisted over 1.5 million Pakistanis in building resilience to extreme weather through climate-focused initiatives.

Highlighting efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawson said the UK is helping climate-vulnerable communities improve water systems.

He also underlined Pakistan’s alarming biodiversity loss, with species like the snow leopard and hog deer facing severe threats due to habitat destruction, illegal trade, and climate pressures.

The photo exhibition, a collaboration with the Natural History Museum, London, showcases 100 wildlife photographs selected for their originality and ethical storytelling.

It marks the first time this globally renowned exhibition is being held in Pakistan, with Karachi and Lahore as host cities.

Dawson stressed the urgency of addressing both the climate and nature crises, noting that Karachi alone lost 200 hectares of mangroves between 2010 and 2022.

Globally, the UK’s conservation initiatives have protected millions of hectares of ecosystems, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable management and biodiversity conservation.

Dawson remarked that Pakistan’s rich biodiversity, from snow leopards in the north to hog deer in Sindh, is breathtaking “but under threat”. He called for collective action to preserve these natural treasures for future generations.