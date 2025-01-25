Interior minister assures US firms of priority support for investment in Pakistan

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to address the concerns of US companies operating in Pakistan on a priority basis, particularly in the mining and information technology sectors. The assurance was given during a meeting with a delegation from the US-Pakistan Business Council in Washington.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday, the discussions centered on boosting investment and enhancing bilateral cooperation in key economic sectors. Naqvi invited American investors to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities available in Pakistan’s mining and IT industries, emphasizing the country’s improving economic stability and upward trajectory.

“The US-Pakistan Business Council can leverage the vast investment potential in Pakistan as all major economic indicators have shown improvement,” Naqvi stated. He also highlighted reforms in the process of issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and assured the delegation of priority-based facilitation to ease business operations for US investors.

The delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce included Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President; Esperanza Jelalian, Executive Director and President of the US-Pakistan Business Council; Abel Tovar, Executive Director of the Center for Global Regulatory Cooperation; and Manisha Vepa, Manager of the US-Pakistan Business Council. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export market and a significant source of foreign investment. Naqvi expressed optimism about strengthening trade relations and expanding US investments in Pakistan, particularly in sectors with high growth potential.