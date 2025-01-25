The Great Depression Explained: A Journey Through History | Profit for Kids

Dive into the fascinating yet challenging history of The Great Depression—one of the most significant financial crises the world has ever faced. In this video, we’ll explore:

The Stock Market Crash of 1929 and why it’s called Black Tuesday. The collapse of banks and how it affected millions. The struggles of farmers, food shortages, and economic hardship.

How this crisis spread globally, impacting countries beyond the United States. The role of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in restoring hope and stability.

How World War II helped end the Great Depression. Using fun analogies, relatable examples, and even your favorite trends, we’ll make this historical event easy to understand and enjoyable to learn about.