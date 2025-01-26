Telecom data shows decline in 3G/4G users and penetration

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan declined to 138.496 million by the end of December 2024 from 139.037 million in November, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This resulted in a decrease in Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration from 56.9% in November to 56.58% in December.

Teledensity, reflecting the number of telecom connections per 100 individuals, also recorded a slight drop from 80.1% to 80% during the same period. Despite these declines, total cellular subscribers increased marginally, reaching 193.308 million in December from 193.238 million in November.

PTA’s data also highlighted performance variations across operators:

Jazz : 3G users declined to zero from 1.549 million, while 4G users decreased from 50.191 million to 50.061 million.

: 3G users declined to zero from 1.549 million, while 4G users decreased from 50.191 million to 50.061 million. Zong : 3G subscribers fell from 1.867 million to 1.834 million, but 4G users increased from 38.300 million to 38.552 million.

: 3G subscribers fell from 1.867 million to 1.834 million, but 4G users increased from 38.300 million to 38.552 million. Telenor : 3G users dropped from 1.388 million to 1.325 million, with 4G subscriptions remaining steady at 25.428 million.

: 3G users dropped from 1.388 million to 1.325 million, with 4G subscriptions remaining steady at 25.428 million. Ufone: 3G subscribers declined from 2.047 million to 1.977 million, while 4G users rose slightly from 16.473 million to 16.541 million.

Consumer grievances were also a focus, with the PTA receiving 13,287 complaints in December against various operators, including cellular mobile operators, PTCL, and ISPs. Of these, 99% were resolved, underscoring effective complaint management.

The report highlighted challenges in sustaining 3G/4G growth and maintaining user penetration, alongside the industry’s ability to address consumer issues efficiently.