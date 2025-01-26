Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Telecom data shows decline in 3G/4G users and penetration

Monthly teledensity and NGMS penetration witness slight drop despite a rise in cellular subscriptions

By Monitoring Desk

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan declined to 138.496 million by the end of December 2024 from 139.037 million in November, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This resulted in a decrease in Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration from 56.9% in November to 56.58% in December.

Teledensity, reflecting the number of telecom connections per 100 individuals, also recorded a slight drop from 80.1% to 80% during the same period. Despite these declines, total cellular subscribers increased marginally, reaching 193.308 million in December from 193.238 million in November.

PTA’s data also highlighted performance variations across operators:

  • Jazz: 3G users declined to zero from 1.549 million, while 4G users decreased from 50.191 million to 50.061 million.
  • Zong: 3G subscribers fell from 1.867 million to 1.834 million, but 4G users increased from 38.300 million to 38.552 million.
  • Telenor: 3G users dropped from 1.388 million to 1.325 million, with 4G subscriptions remaining steady at 25.428 million.
  • Ufone: 3G subscribers declined from 2.047 million to 1.977 million, while 4G users rose slightly from 16.473 million to 16.541 million.

Consumer grievances were also a focus, with the PTA receiving 13,287 complaints in December against various operators, including cellular mobile operators, PTCL, and ISPs. Of these, 99% were resolved, underscoring effective complaint management.

The report highlighted challenges in sustaining 3G/4G growth and maintaining user penetration, alongside the industry’s ability to address consumer issues efficiently.

Previous article
Essential commodities see price declines due to gaps in enforcement
Next article
Parliamentary schemes: Discretionary spending sees threefold increase
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Parliamentary schemes: Discretionary spending sees threefold increase

Government allocates Rs48.3 billion under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP), despite budget shortfalls

Essential commodities see price declines due to gaps in enforcement

Audit highlights financial mismanagement in diplomatic missions

Pakistan faces $1.2 trillion climate loss risk by 2050: British envoy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.