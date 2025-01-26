Essential commodities see price declines due to gaps in enforcement

A survey, conducted independently by a private newspaper, namely Business Recorder, has revealed a decline in the prices of key kitchen items, particularly vegetables, compared to the previous week. However, the survey also highlighted persistent overcharging and gaps in enforcement of official price regulations.

Sugar prices dropped in the wholesale market from Rs7,000 to Rs6,800 per 50kg bag, with retail rates stabilizing at Rs150 per kg. Eggs saw a significant reduction, with wholesale prices falling from Rs6,500 to Rs6,000 per carton, bringing retail prices to Rs230-250 per dozen, down from Rs260-270.

Vegetable prices witnessed a sharp decline. Onions dropped from Rs75-100 to Rs60-90 per kg in retail markets, while tomatoes fell from Rs75-100 to Rs50-75 per kg. Capsicum prices declined from Rs150-170 to Rs120-130 per kg, and pumpkins saw a drop from Rs70-100 to Rs50-70 per kg. However, ginger prices surged from Rs320-350 to Rs350-370 per kg, reflecting volatility in some items.

Stable prices were observed in chicken, mutton, and beef, with chicken at Rs15,700 per 40kg in the wholesale market and retail chicken meat at Rs700 per kg. Mutton remained at Rs2,100 per kg, and beef at Rs1,050 per kg.

Retailers’ non-compliance with displaying official price lists remains a critical issue. Discrepancies between market committee-fixed prices and retail rates were observed. For instance, onions were priced at Rs99-140 per kg by the District Commissioner (DC) office but retailed for Rs120-160 per kg. Similarly, tomatoes were officially priced at Rs185 per kg but sold for Rs200-250.

Traders attributed rising costs to increases in fuel, electricity, and gas prices, claiming these factors have added up to 20% to their operating expenses. They highlighted the need for regular consultation with traders’ unions to set realistic price caps and urged the government to enforce price controls strictly.

Despite declining prices, the survey emphasized the need for better oversight and enforcement to protect consumers from profiteering and ensure compliance with official price regulations.