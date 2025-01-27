Crescent Star Insurance acquires significant stake in Tristar Power

In a strategic move that underscores the growing trend of insurance companies diversifying their investment portfolios, Crescent Star Insurance Ltd has announced a substantial acquisition of shares in Tristar Power Ltd. The transaction, which took place on January 20, 2025, marks a significant step in Crescent Star’s investment strategy and highlights the increasing role of insurance companies as institutional investors in Pakistan’s energy sector.

According to a disclosure statement issued by Crescent Star Insurance on January 21, 2025, the company has acquired additional voting shares of Tristar Power Ltd at a price of Rs. 6.45 per share. This recent purchase has elevated Crescent Star’s total shareholding in Tristar Power to 2,203,997 shares, representing a 14.69% stake in the power company’s total issued voting shares.