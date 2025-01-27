Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Crescent Star Insurance acquires significant stake in Tristar Power

Move comes as part of a wider trend by Pakistani insurance companies to make significant investments in the energy sector

Profit Report
Profit Report

In a strategic move that underscores the growing trend of insurance companies diversifying their investment portfolios, Crescent Star Insurance Ltd has announced a substantial acquisition of shares in Tristar Power Ltd. The transaction, which took place on January 20, 2025, marks a significant step in Crescent Star’s investment strategy and highlights the increasing role of insurance companies as institutional investors in Pakistan’s energy sector.

According to a disclosure statement issued by Crescent Star Insurance on January 21, 2025, the company has acquired additional voting shares of Tristar Power Ltd at a price of Rs. 6.45 per share. This recent purchase has elevated Crescent Star’s total shareholding in Tristar Power to 2,203,997 shares, representing a 14.69% stake in the power company’s total issued voting shares.

The acquisition represents a notable increase from Crescent Star’s previous holding of 2,071,919 shares in Tristar Power. This move not only strengthens Crescent Star’s position as a significant shareholder but also signals the insurance company’s confidence in the long-term prospects of Pakistan’s energy sector.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.