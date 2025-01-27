Nazish Ali appointed as acting president/CEO of Apna Microfinance Bank

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Nazish Ali as Acting President and CEO, effective November 30, 2024, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The bank confirmed that the appointment received clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan, as stated in a letter dated January 24, 2025.

“We are pleased to inform you that Mr. Nazish Ali was appointed as Acting President/CEO of Apna Microfinance Bank Limited effective from November 30, 2024. This appointment was pursuant to the clearance of the State Bank of Pakistan,” read the bank’s notice.

Apna Microfinance Bank was incorporated on May 08, 2003 as a public limited Bank under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 now the “Companies Act, 2017” (the Companies Act).

The bank was granted a certificate of commencement of business on December 28, 2004 and started its operations on January 01, 2005. The bank’s principal business is to provide microfinance services to the poor and underserved segment of the society as envisaged under the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance, 2001.