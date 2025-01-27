Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Nazish Ali appointed as acting president/CEO of Apna Microfinance Bank

 Appointment effective from November 2024 after State Bank clearance

By News Desk

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Nazish Ali as Acting President and CEO, effective November 30, 2024, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.  

The bank confirmed that the appointment received clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan, as stated in a letter dated January 24, 2025.

“We are pleased to inform you that Mr. Nazish Ali was appointed as Acting President/CEO of Apna Microfinance Bank Limited effective from November 30, 2024. This appointment was pursuant to the clearance of the State Bank of Pakistan,” read the bank’s notice. 

Apna Microfinance Bank was incorporated on May 08, 2003 as a public limited Bank under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 now the “Companies Act, 2017” (the Companies Act). 

The bank was granted a certificate of commencement of business on December 28, 2004 and started its operations on January 01, 2005. The bank’s principal business is to provide microfinance services to the poor and underserved segment of the society as envisaged under the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance, 2001.

Previous article
Hum Network refutes reports of CEO Duraid Qureshi stepping down
Next article
World Bank urges Pakistan to double investment to boost growth
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, January 27, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Monday.

World Bank urges Pakistan to double investment to boost growth

Hum Network refutes reports of CEO Duraid Qureshi stepping down

Chinese official accuses Pakistan of using “false rhetoric” on CPEC projects: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.