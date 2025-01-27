Hum Network refutes reports of CEO Duraid Qureshi stepping down

Hum Network Limited has dismissed media reports suggesting that its CEO, Duraid Qureshi, has resigned. In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company affirmed that Qureshi continues to serve as CEO and remains actively involved in managing the company’s affairs.

“It has come to our attention that certain media publications have incorrectly reported that Mr. Duraid Qureshi has stepped down as CEO of Hum Network Limited. It is hereby clarified that Mr. Duraid Qureshi continues to be the CEO of the Company and is diligently performing his function in respect of the management affairs of the Company,”read the notice sent to the PSX.

The company clarified that it is in the early stages of succession planning, which includes identifying and assessing potential successors and preparing them for future leadership roles. However, Hum Network emphasized that no decisions have been made regarding a change in the CEO’s position. The board of directors will promptly and transparently announce any such decisions if and when they occur.

In its statement, the company urged shareholders and stakeholders to rely only on official communications from Hum Network to avoid being misled by false or speculative reports.