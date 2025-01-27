Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Hum Network refutes reports of CEO Duraid Qureshi stepping down

Company clarifies succession planning process is in early stages

By News Desk

Hum Network Limited has dismissed media reports suggesting that its CEO, Duraid Qureshi, has resigned. In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company affirmed that Qureshi continues to serve as CEO and remains actively involved in managing the company’s affairs.

“It has come to our attention that certain media publications have incorrectly reported that Mr. Duraid Qureshi has stepped down as CEO of Hum Network Limited. It is hereby clarified that Mr. Duraid Qureshi continues to be the CEO of the Company and is diligently performing his function in respect of the management affairs of the Company,”read the notice sent to the PSX.

The company clarified that it is in the early stages of succession planning, which includes identifying and assessing potential successors and preparing them for future leadership roles. However, Hum Network emphasized that no decisions have been made regarding a change in the CEO’s position. The board of directors will promptly and transparently announce any such decisions if and when they occur.

In its statement, the company urged shareholders and stakeholders to rely only on official communications from Hum Network to avoid being misled by false or speculative reports.

Previous article
Chinese official accuses Pakistan of using “false rhetoric” on CPEC projects: report
Next article
Nazish Ali appointed as acting president/CEO of Apna Microfinance Bank
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

In Pakistan’s high-end hairstyling business, a not-so-new player makes a move

For 16 years, the Lebanese hairstylist Michael Kanaan has been running a small, secretive, super-selective, luxury salon. Why is he expanding to Lahore now?

Security Paper and the case of the delayed elections

Asset management taking off? Not yet

Crescent Star Insurance acquires significant stake in Tristar Power

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.