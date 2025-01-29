Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

LVMH considers U.S. production boost amid tax uncertainty in France

U.S.-based factories benefit from tax conditions, while France is proposing additional taxes on large companies to address budget shortfalls, says Arnault

By Monitoring Desk

LVMH is considering increasing its production capacity in the United States, CEO Bernard Arnault said Tuesday, citing favorable business conditions compared to tax policies in France.

The company, which primarily produces in France, currently operates three Louis Vuitton workshops and some Tiffany jewelry-making sites in the U.S.

Arnault, LVMH’s main shareholder, said American authorities are encouraging further investment and that the company is evaluating its options. Speaking after LVMH’s quarterly results, he noted that U.S.-based factories benefit from tax conditions, while France is proposing additional taxes on large companies to address budget shortfalls.

Arnault and his family attended Donald Trump’s second-term inauguration earlier this month, sitting near business leaders including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. He previously worked in U.S. real estate after leaving France following François Mitterrand’s election and had invited Trump to open a Louis Vuitton factory in Texas during his first term.

He said business sentiment in the U.S. is improving, while France’s policies are creating uncertainty. LVMH employs more than 40,000 people in the U.S., which accounts for 25% of its global sales.

LVMH reported a 1% rise in fourth-quarter sales to €23.9 billion ($25 billion), showing growth in key brands such as Louis Vuitton and Tiffany. Arnault said the year started with stronger demand and that the group is positioned for further expansion.

LVMH shares fell 3.5% in early Frankfurt trading Wednesday as its sales growth did not match recent results from competitors. Richemont and Burberry posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales, leading to increased market expectations.

Previous article
KP’s revenue collection rises 49% in first half of fiscal year
Next article
Biden’s airline fee transparency rule halted by U.S. appeals court
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI seeks U.S. partnership to prevent AI technology leaks

OpenAI’s comments follow the White House’s announcement that it is evaluating national security concerns related to China’s DeepSeek AI

DeepSeek AI raises concerns over American AI dominance

Nvidia stock rises after DeepSeek AI triggers record drop

Biden’s airline fee transparency rule halted by U.S. appeals court

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.