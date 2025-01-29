KP’s revenue collection rises 49% in first half of fiscal year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has recorded a 49% increase in revenue collection during the first half of the current financial year, reaching Rs42.3 billion compared to Rs28.4 billion in the same period last year.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam chaired a meeting at the Finance Department to review tax and non-tax revenue performance across provincial departments.

According to official figures, KP has achieved 90.7% of its annual revenue target of Rs93.5 billion within the first six months of the fiscal year, a significant improvement from the 66% recorded during the same period last year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) led the collection efforts, generating Rs24 billion in tax revenue. The Excise and Taxation Department met its target, collecting Rs2.85 billion, while the Transport and Mass Transit Department exceeded expectations, collecting Rs624 million—151% of its set target.

Aslam attributed the strong revenue performance to the government’s focused efforts to enhance financial management and boost provincial resources. The meeting, attended by senior officials including Additional Secretaries Asif Rashid and Tauseef Khalid, along with Deputy Secretary Hamid Raza, underscored the administration’s commitment to meeting its fiscal goals.