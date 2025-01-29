Sign inSubscribe
Tech

U.S. iPhone users get Starlink satellite connectivity with iOS 18.3

The beta program includes all T-Mobile postpaid voice customers with compatible devices, as a full rollout follows in early 2025

By Monitoring Desk

Apple has activated Starlink satellite connectivity for iPhones in the U.S. with iOS 18.3, expanding its satellite coverage beyond Globalstar.

The feature, developed in collaboration with Starlink and T-Mobile, is now enabled ahead of a full service launch expected in 2025.

Apple first introduced SOS via Satellite in 2022 with the iPhone 14, initially partnering with Globalstar. Elon Musk had previously discussed integrating Starlink, and two years later, the feature is rolling out.

Bloomberg reported that Starlink connectivity is now functional on iPhones running iOS 18.3, though T-Mobile’s Starlink service remains in an early access beta phase.

T-Mobile has notified selected users about the beta program, confirming that iOS 18.3 enables satellite texting. “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere,” the notification stated.

The beta program is open to all T-Mobile postpaid voice customers with compatible devices, with a full rollout expected in early 2025.

“T-Mobile Starlink is the first major low-earth orbit constellation paired with terrestrial cellular spectrum, making phones work in areas without ground-based coverage,” said T-Mobile President Mike Katz. He called it a “groundbreaking engineering breakthrough” that ensures T-Mobile customers can remain connected as long as they have sky visibility.

All iPhone 14 and newer models support SOS via Satellite and are expected to be compatible with the Starlink feature. Reports also suggest Apple is working on satellite connectivity for the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3.

