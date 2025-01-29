TikTok to invest $3.76 billion in Thailand for data hosting service

ByteDance’s TikTok will invest 126.8 billion baht ($3.76 billion) in a data hosting service in Thailand, the country’s Board of Investment (BOI) announced Wednesday.

The investment, made through TikTok’s Singapore-based unit, will support affiliated companies, with operations expected to begin in 2026.

The announcement was part of $5 billion in new projects approved by the BOI. Several global tech firms are expanding their presence in Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, by developing data centers.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced a $1 billion investment in Thailand last year, following Amazon Web Services’ $5 billion investment over 15 years. Microsoft has also confirmed plans to open its first regional data center in the country.

“TikTok’s plans mark a significant step in enhancing Thailand’s digital and AI infrastructure,” said BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi. He added that the investment aligns with Thailand’s goal of becoming a regional technology hub.