KSE-100 extends losses, falls 543 points in selling pressure

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed continued selling pressure on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 543 points to close at 111,487.36.

The index fluctuated throughout the session, reaching an intra-day high of 112,569.90 before falling to a low of 111,157.19 as selling intensified in the final trading hours.

Analysts attributed the downturn to a lack of market triggers, institutional selling, and the ongoing futures rollover week. “Fresh liquidity needed to sustain index levels has dried up, leading to an extended negative trend,” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

Major laggards included Fauji Fertiliser Company (FFC), Engro Fertilisers (EFERT), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), MCB Bank (MCB), and Hub Power Company (HUBC), collectively dragging the index down by 508 points.

Trading volumes on the all-share index fell to 449.24 million shares from 517.80 million a day earlier, while the value of shares traded declined to Rs28.19 billion. Cnergyico PK led volumes with 31.20 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd (29.67 million) and Citi Pharma Ltd (25.41 million).

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% to close at 278.87 in the inter-bank market.

On the global front, technology stocks rebounded in Asia-Pacific markets after Wall Street gains, as investor fears eased over the emergence of China’s DeepSeek AI.