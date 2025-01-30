Sign inSubscribe
Chinese firm to invest $340 million in Pakistan’s EV sector

Plans include 3,000 charging stations and a manufacturing plant with an annual output of 72,000 units

By Monitoring Desk

A Chinese group has announced a $340 million investment in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) sector, aiming to establish a manufacturing plant and install a network of charging stations across the country. 

The announcement was made at a press briefing attended by prominent business leaders, including Arif Habib, Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, and Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in Karachi. 

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured full support from the provincial government, including the provision of land for the project. He also revealed that the Sindh government plans to purchase over 20% of the vehicles produced at the Karachi plant to promote EV adoption.

The investment is part of a joint initiative between Pakistan’s Malik Group and China’s ADEN Group. Malik Group Chairperson Malik Khuda Bakhsh disclosed that the first batch of 30 charging stations will arrive from China within the next 10 days, with installations commencing nationwide. 

The first station is already operational in Karachi, and Lahore is set to follow.

ADEN Group CEO Yasser Bhambani outlined the financial breakdown of the investment, with $90 million allocated for the installation of 3,000 charging stations and $240 million for the EV manufacturing plant. The company aims to begin production by December 2025, targeting an annual output of 72,000 vehicles. 

Beyond the local market, the company plans to export vehicles to the Middle East, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

 

