Petrol, HSD prices likely to rise in first half of February

ISLAMABAD: Consumers should brace for a potential increase in fuel prices as petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) rates are expected to rise in the first fortnight of February.

According to industry sources, the ex-refinery price of petrol may increase by Rs1.24 per liter, bringing it from Rs173.55 to Rs174.79 per liter. Similarly, HSD prices could climb by Rs4.49 per liter, from Rs182.26 to Rs186.75 per liter.

Kerosene oil is expected to see the highest jump of Rs5.93 per liter, reaching Rs164.76 per liter from Rs158.83, while light diesel oil may increase by Rs5.05 per liter, rising from Rs151.68 to Rs156.73 per liter.

The anticipated increase in refinery prices is also expected to impact ex-depot rates. Petrol prices at depots could rise from Rs256.13 to Rs257.37 per liter, while diesel may go up from Rs260.95 to Rs265.44 per liter. Kerosene oil is projected to increase from Rs169.25 to Rs175.18 per liter, and light diesel from Rs156.53 to Rs161.58 per liter.

The price revisions are primarily driven by existing government taxes and the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM), which covers transportation costs across different regions. The calculations have been made without factoring in exchange rate adjustments, meaning currency fluctuations have not influenced the latest estimations.

Additionally, the premium on petrol (PMG) is estimated at $8.84 per barrel, based on one imported cargo, contributing to the overall pricing structure. These factors collectively determine the expected fuel price adjustments.

The final rates will be confirmed after considering the remaining one-day Platts data and any government adjustments. If implemented, the increase could affect transportation costs and further impact inflation, sources added.