Pakistan LNG Limited to divert two cargoes to international market

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to divert two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its long-term supply contract with Italy’s ENI to the international market, The News reported quoting senior officials from the Energy Ministry.

The cargoes, originally scheduled for delivery in February and March, will be sold under a profit-sharing arrangement.

PLL has a 15-year agreement with ENI, under which the Italian firm supplies one LNG cargo per month at a price linked to 12.14% of Brent crude.

Meanwhile, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has formally requested the federal government to divert a total of 11 LNG cargoes from ENI throughout 2025.

The request, made in a letter dated January 21, follows the Power Division’s decision to reduce reliance on RLNG for power generation, even during peak summer months from June to August.