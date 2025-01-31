DH Partners Limited to debut on PSX on February 3

DH Partners Limited (DHPL) is set to commence trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, February 3, 2025, following its listing under the “Investment Banks/Investment Companies/Securities Companies” sector. The company’s shares will debut at an opening price of Rs58.99 per share, as announced by Engro Holdings Limited (ENGROH) and disseminated through PUCARS earlier this month.

The listing stems from the recently executed Scheme of Arrangement under which Engro Holdings Limited—formerly Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited—has been de-merged into two separate legal entities. As per the Scheme, DHPL now holds all assets, liabilities, and obligations of ENGROH, excluding its investment in Engro Corporation Limited (ENGRO). The demerger was sanctioned by the Islamabad High Court on July 18, 2024, and became effective on January 1, 2025.

Under the terms of the demerger, shareholders of ENGROH have been issued one share of DHPL for every one share of ENGROH held. DHPL’s trading on PSX will follow the T+2 settlement cycle, with the initial settlement date set for February 6, 2025. The market lot for the company has been fixed at one share of Rs10 each.

The Central Depository Company (CDC) has designated DHPL shares as eligible securities, while the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has assigned the ticker symbol “DHPL” for trading. The listing marks a significant corporate restructuring move for Engro Holdings, reshaping its investment portfolio and corporate structure.