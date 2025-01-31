Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Cables commissions PVC compounding plant at Nooriabad facility

Expansion strengthens production capacity and backward integration

By News Desk

Pakistan Cables Limited (PSX: PCAL) has successfully installed and commissioned a PVC compounding plant at its newly developed manufacturing facility in Nooriabad, Sindh. The development marks a major milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance production capabilities and achieve greater backward integration.

Pakistan Cables, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors, has been expanding its operations to meet growing demand. The addition of the PVC compounding plant will strengthen its supply chain by ensuring in-house production of high-quality PVC compounds, a key raw material used in cable insulation and sheathing.

PCAL’s operations span the manufacturing of copper rods, wires, cables, conductors, aluminium extrusion profiles, and PVC compounds. The new facility at Nooriabad is expected to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness, reinforcing the company’s position as a key player in Pakistan’s electrical and construction industries.

