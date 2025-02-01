Seth Abid: The Gold King of Pakistan – Myth or Reality?

A man with a simple appearance—rosy complexion, short height, and an ordinary demeanor—but his story was anything but ordinary! Seth Abid Hussain was a mysterious figure whose every move seemed to hide a deeper secret.

From a small town in Kasur to becoming the ‘Gold King’ of the subcontinent, Seth Abid defied borders and rewrote the rules of gold smuggling between Pakistan and India. In the 1970s and 80s, his name echoed in every major drawing room. Yet, for many, he remained a silent philanthropist.

His life was shrouded in mystery, and so was his death. As his wealth grew, so did the shadows around his true persona. The blurred line between fact and fiction made him a legend.

Did he really offer to clear Pakistan’s national debt in exchange for freedom? Was he involved in smuggling nuclear equipment? What about the rumors of him kidnapping Benazir Bhutto?

In this episode of Profit Explains, we uncover the real story behind Seth Abid—his rise, his business empire, his links with the government, and the myths that surround him.

From gold smuggling routes across borders to his transformation into a real estate tycoon, from avoiding prison to running one of Pakistan’s most well-known philanthropic organizations—this is the untold story of Seth Abid, the man who lived beyond the law yet remained a respected name in Pakistan’s elite circles.

Stay tuned as we separate truth from fiction and explore the enigmatic life of Pakistan’s most controversial businessman!