Nepra fines four power companies Rs53 million over safety violations

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed fines totaling Rs53 million on MEPCO, HESCO, TESCO, and SEPCO for failing to implement necessary safety measures, particularly in grounding and earthing of electrical poles, which led to fatal accidents.

An investigation into these incidents revealed that the lack of proper earthing of poles and structures was a major cause of electrocutions. Following repeated directives from Nepra in June and July 2022, the power distribution companies were required to submit data on the total number of poles and the proportion lacking grounding.

After reviewing the reports, Nepra summoned the CEOs of the respective companies in September 2022, asking them to present a comprehensive plan with timelines for executing grounding work to prevent future accidents.

The companies were also required to submit their standard operating procedures (SOPs) for earthing, details on how grounding was ensured during installation, and strategies for addressing the hazards caused by insufficient grounding.

After completing its legal proceedings, Nepra ruled that the companies had violated Rule 4(g) of the NEPRA Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, which pertains to safety compliance.

The companies argued that they had followed the Distribution Code, Power Safety Code, and Consumer Service Manual, but Nepra found their responses unsatisfactory.

As a result, MEPCO, SEPCO, and TESCO were fined Rs10 million each, while HESCO was fined Rs13 million for failing to ensure 100% grounding of high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) poles within their service areas.

The companies have been directed to complete the grounding of all remaining steel structures within three months and PCC poles within one year. Failure to meet these deadlines could result in further penalties.