SBP releases draft National Green Taxonomy for public consultation

As part of its initiative to promote green finance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday released the draft National Green Taxonomy for public consultation.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and with technical assistance from the World Bank, the taxonomy defines green projects and activities to help policymakers, financial institutions, and investors direct capital toward climate risk mitigation and adaptation.

According to an SBP statement, the taxonomy will enhance transparency in green investments, reduce climate-related financial risks, and guide the financial sector in aligning capital flows with Pakistan’s environmental and climate objectives.

To ensure a comprehensive approach, the draft has been uploaded on the SBP website for public consultation from February 4 to 18, 2025. A set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) has also been provided to facilitate understanding.

Stakeholders, including environmental experts, banks, and the general public, are encouraged to submit feedback via email using the Feedback Form available at the provided SBP website. The final version of the taxonomy will be issued after incorporating relevant input.