CCP briefs finance minister on 23 actions against cartelization, deceptive marketing in 2024

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken 23 enforcement actions against cartelization and deceptive marketing practices during 2024, according to a briefing given to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The finance minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the commission’s performance and discuss measures to enhance its regulatory effectiveness.

The meeting was attended by CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, members Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Bushra Naz Malik, Salman Amin, and Abdul Rashid Sheikh. Special Secretary Finance and senior officials from the Finance Division were also present.

The session followed up on the Finance Minister’s visit to the CCP in December 2024, aimed at reviewing progress and identifying areas for improvement.

During the meeting, Dr. Sidhu briefed the Finance Minister on enforcement efforts targeting anti-competitive practices, including cartel behavior and trade abuse.

He also provided updates on litigation, recoveries, and adjudication matters. Since his appointment, the CCP has successfully concluded 79 cases, with several others still under review.

CCP officials reported that of the 23 cases, nine involved cartelization while 14 were related to misleading marketing tactics. The commission also handled eight merger control cases during the year. Investigations led to findings of price-fixing in the flat steel sector, an exclusive fuel supply agreement between an aviation authority and a major oil marketing company, and a refusal to deal by a leading telecom firm.

The CCP is currently working on seven additional cases, expected to be concluded by February 2025, while three investigations remain stalled due to litigation. The commission’s data highlighted the significance of these probes in maintaining a competitive business environment.

Discussions also focused on the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), which plays a key role in accelerating case resolutions and enforcing competition laws.

The finance minister reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the CCP’s capabilities and supporting the appointment of the tribunal’s chairman and two members.