Govt finalizing National Minerals Harmonisation Framework to boost investment

New policy to be adopted by provinces this month, minerals summit set for April; $1.9 billion funding plan outlined for Reko Diq project

The federal government is nearing completion of the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025, an initiative designed to streamline policies and attract investment in Pakistan’s mining sector. 

A key initiative under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the policy is set to be adopted by all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan by February 26, ahead of its official unveiling at the Pakistan Critical Minerals Summit on April 9.

The framework aims to standardise mining regulations and encourage investment, including Saudi Arabia’s recently expressed interest in acquiring a 15% stake in the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project. 

The federal government has engaged all provinces in the drafting process, with exclusive briefings provided to chief secretaries, chief ministers, mining associations, and both large and small-scale mining companies.

The framework has incorporated 694 out of 750 proposed revisions, paving the way for the implementation of the harmonised Mines and Minerals Act 2025 and the National Mineral Development Policy 2025. 

Additionally, the Mines Safety and Health Act 2025 is being finalized and is expected to be implemented nationwide by June. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan has outlined a $1.9 billion funding plan for the Reko Diq project, part of the total $4.3 billion investment required. State-owned enterprises will contribute $1.19 billion through a special-purpose vehicle, while the Balochistan government’s share of $717 million will be financed by the federal government.

