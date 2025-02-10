Chinese firm eyes 120MW hydropower for steel mills in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

A Chinese investment firm has expressed interest in purchasing 120 megawatts of low-cost hydropower from the Chakdara Swat Corridor for setting up steel mills in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Representatives of China Century Steel Mills met with the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy, Engr. Tariq Sadozai, to discuss investment opportunities in the province’s energy sector.

During the meeting, Sadozai emphasized the significance of private sector participation in utilizing Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s natural energy resources, stating that economic growth could be accelerated through strategic investments.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company (KPT&GSC), which aims to enhance the province’s power transmission efficiency. He described KPT&GSC as a major initiative that would allow the province to fully benefit from the energy projects developed under the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

Adviser on Power Tila Muhammad provided an overview of three key transmission projects being planned by KPT&GSC. The first phase involves constructing a 40-km transmission line from Kalam to Madyen at a cost of Rs8 billion, with completion expected in 18 months.

The second phase, an 80-km transmission line from Madyen to Chakdara, is projected to cost between Rs16 billion and Rs18 billion and is scheduled for completion within four years. The third phase aims to introduce a modern transmission system to efficiently distribute electricity from PEDO’s 171MW completed projects and its ongoing 1,000MW energy initiatives.

The Chinese delegation showed keen interest in investing in these projects, viewing them as an opportunity to improve the province’s power infrastructure. Sadozai welcomed their interest, terming it a step toward Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s industrial and economic development.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is in discussions regarding the possible transfer of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) under its jurisdiction. In a recent meeting chaired by Sadozai and PESCO’s Board Chairman Himayatullah Khan, various options were explored, including privatization or provincial control.

The meeting was informed that PESCO currently faces an annual loss of Rs130 billion due to high line losses and low recovery rates. The provincial government is assessing potential solutions to improve its performance while ensuring a more efficient electricity distribution system.