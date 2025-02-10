Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt to take control of illegal LPG decanting plants amid safety concerns

Provincial cabinet approves stricter enforcement, including potential terrorism charges, after deadly LPG explosions kill 19 in Multan.

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government has decided to take control of illegal LPG decanting plants instead of merely seizing them, in a bid to address the growing safety risks associated with unregulated operations. The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee for Law and Order in response to a series of devastating LPG explosions in the province.

The most recent blast occurred on January 27, 2025, in Multan, where an LPG tanker exploded during refilling, killing 19 people and injuring 38 others. The explosion flattened 40 houses and partially damaged 70 more. A day later, another explosion in Dera Ghazi Khan left one dead and injured two firefighters.

To curb these recurring incidents, the standing committee has approved a “weeding-out” policy, under which the government will assume control of illegal decanting plants rather than shutting them down without follow-up action. The home department has also been directed to consult the law department on registering cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against those involved in illegal LPG operations, as the committee deemed these incidents comparable to acts of terrorism due to their devastating impact.

The committee instructed the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau to compile a comprehensive list of all illegal decanting plants operating in Punjab and identify officials facilitating such businesses. 

Additionally, it called for enhanced coordination with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other stakeholders to strengthen regulatory oversight, particularly in South Punjab, where enforcement remains weak.

A key measure approved during the meeting includes tracking and tracing LPG transport vehicles, known as bowsers, to prevent unregulated gas transfers. The committee also stressed the importance of keeping provincial control over petrol pumps and LPG distribution, rejecting proposals to shift regulatory powers to the federal government.

Previous article
ILO report highlights vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s cotton supply chain 
Next article
Chinese firm eyes 120MW hydropower for steel mills in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 10, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Govt lowers return on equity for state power plants, caps dollar rate at Rs168: report

TPL Trakker completes 50.1% equity stake transfer in Trakker Middle East LLC to Gargash Group

Pakistan’s locally assembled mobile phone production rose 47% in 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.