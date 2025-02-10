Punjab govt to take control of illegal LPG decanting plants amid safety concerns

The Punjab government has decided to take control of illegal LPG decanting plants instead of merely seizing them, in a bid to address the growing safety risks associated with unregulated operations. The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee for Law and Order in response to a series of devastating LPG explosions in the province.

The most recent blast occurred on January 27, 2025, in Multan, where an LPG tanker exploded during refilling, killing 19 people and injuring 38 others. The explosion flattened 40 houses and partially damaged 70 more. A day later, another explosion in Dera Ghazi Khan left one dead and injured two firefighters.

To curb these recurring incidents, the standing committee has approved a “weeding-out” policy, under which the government will assume control of illegal decanting plants rather than shutting them down without follow-up action. The home department has also been directed to consult the law department on registering cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against those involved in illegal LPG operations, as the committee deemed these incidents comparable to acts of terrorism due to their devastating impact.

The committee instructed the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau to compile a comprehensive list of all illegal decanting plants operating in Punjab and identify officials facilitating such businesses.

Additionally, it called for enhanced coordination with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other stakeholders to strengthen regulatory oversight, particularly in South Punjab, where enforcement remains weak.

A key measure approved during the meeting includes tracking and tracing LPG transport vehicles, known as bowsers, to prevent unregulated gas transfers. The committee also stressed the importance of keeping provincial control over petrol pumps and LPG distribution, rejecting proposals to shift regulatory powers to the federal government.