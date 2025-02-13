Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Apple selects Alibaba for AI integration in China iPhones

Apple uses Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT in iPhones, but it is not confirmed if the Alibaba partnership follows this model

By Monitoring Desk

Alibaba will partner with Apple to support iPhone AI services in China, its chairman said on Thursday.

The agreement comes as Apple looks to boost smartphone sales in a key market where it faces growing competition from domestic manufacturers.

Alibaba Chairman Joseph Tsai said the company was selected after Apple held discussions with multiple Chinese tech firms, including Baidu, ByteDance, and Tencent.

“They talked to a number of companies in China. In the end, they chose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones. We feel extremely honoured to do business with a great company like Apple,” Tsai said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Apple has integrated its proprietary Apple Intelligence and OpenAI’s ChatGPT into iPhones outside China, but Tsai did not confirm whether the Alibaba partnership would follow a similar model. In China, consumer-facing AI services require regulatory approval, and reports indicate that Alibaba and Apple have already submitted materials to authorities.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 9.2% to HK$124.3, their highest since January 2022, before closing up 2.6%. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI integration comes as Apple’s iPhone sales decline in China, where it lost its position as the country’s top smartphone vendor. For its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 28, Apple’s Greater China sales fell 11% to $18.51 billion.

Alibaba has gained investor attention in early 2025, with its stock rising over 40% this year. In late January, the company launched an updated version of its Qwen 2.5 AI model, which it claims surpasses the functionality of DeepSeek-V3.

Previous article
Apple’s App Tracking Transparency tool under scrutiny in Germany
Next article
Elon Musk announces Grok 3 AI chatbot launch in the next two weeks
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.