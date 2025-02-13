Elon Musk announces Grok 3 AI chatbot launch in the next two weeks

Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that his AI chatbot, Grok 3, is in the final stages of development and will be launched in one to two weeks.

Speaking during a video call at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said, “Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities,” and based on tests, it is outperforming existing models.

Musk, who founded xAI to challenge Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google, also co-founded OpenAI. On Monday, a consortium led by Musk offered $97.4 billion to purchase OpenAI’s nonprofit assets, continuing his efforts against the AI startup.

Musk has also filed a lawsuit against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, aiming to block the company’s transition to a for-profit entity.

OpenAI argues that becoming a for-profit organization is necessary to secure the capital required for the development of advanced AI models. Musk criticized OpenAI’s move, stating that it is going too far in eliminating the nonprofit aspect.

In his remarks, Musk also addressed government spending, suggesting it could be reduced by $1 trillion or more. He believes that the U.S. economy could grow at 4-5% annually, with government spending reduced by 3-4% of GDP, potentially resulting in no inflation from 2025 to 2026.

UAE AI Minister Omar Al Olama, who interviewed Musk at the summit, announced a partnership on the “Dubai Loop,” an underground high-speed transport system. Musk likened the project to a wormhole, though no further details were provided.

Musk also weighed in on international relations, stating that the U.S. should “mind its own business” and leave other countries to manage their affairs.