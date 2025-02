ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented an electric vehicle, proudly manufactured in Turkiye, as a gift to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The gesture highlights the deepening relationship between the two nations.

Following the gift exchange, Prime Minister Shehbaz, joined by President Erdogan, took the electric car for a drive, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral ties and the shared commitment to innovation and sustainability between Pakistan and Turkiye.