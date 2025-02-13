Pakistan and Turkiye commit to strengthen cooperation, target $5B trade volume

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including defense, economy, science, education, and health, with the shared goal of reaching a $5 billion trade volume. These discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which covered a wide range of topics, such as trade, investment, defense, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

During a joint press statement following their meetings, both leaders reiterated their determination to fight terrorism, acknowledging it as a common enemy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the bilateral discussions touched upon crucial issues like strategic and defense cooperation, and the signing of various agreements, including one for the development of a special economic zone by a Turkish firm.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, welcoming President Erdogan’s first visit to Pakistan in five years, emphasized that the two nations’ ties are deeply rooted in centuries of history, long before Pakistan’s independence. He recalled the historical support from the people of the subcontinent during Turkey’s independence movement, a bond reciprocated by the Turkish people in times of need, such as during natural disasters.

The Prime Minister also praised President Erdogan as a respected leader within the Muslim world for his steadfast positions on critical issues, including Gaza, Palestine, and Kashmir. He expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s continued support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and acknowledged Turkish efforts during the aftermath of Pakistan’s 2010 floods.

Further, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Turkiye in combating terrorism and called on the Afghan government to play its role in eliminating this shared threat.

In his remarks, President Erdogan underscored that the HLSCC serves as the highest mechanism to institutionalize the enduring friendship between the two nations. He noted that the meeting had resulted in 24 signed MoUs and agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in sectors such as trade, water resources, energy, education, defense, and health.

Encouraging Turkish investors to engage more deeply in Pakistan, President Erdogan emphasized the goal of achieving the $5 billion trade volume and expanding the Goods Trade Agreement. He also pointed out that military dialogue and defense cooperation had bolstered both trade and investment relations between the two countries.

President Erdogan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz for visiting Turkiye immediately after the devastating earthquake and praised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its contribution to regional stability. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan and solidarity with the people of Kashmir, emphasizing the need for a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Additionally, President Erdogan thanked Pakistan for its support of Turkiye’s cause regarding Northern Cyprus and its joint efforts at the United Nations and OIC in advocating for Palestinian rights. He reiterated Turkiye’s commitment to supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Quds Al Sharif as its capital.