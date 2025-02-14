Punjab CM launches free plot scheme for homeless across 22 districts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the implementation of a scheme to provide free plots to homeless individuals across the province. In the first phase, 1,892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts, including Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Jhang, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

According to a briefing, Rawalpindi division will receive 658 plots in five schemes, Faisalabad division 288 plots in four schemes, and Lahore region 518 plots in five schemes.

Additionally, Bhakkar region has been allocated 131 plots in seven schemes, Multan region 270 plots in nine schemes, and Bahawalpur region 27 plots in three schemes.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the initiative’s importance, directing authorities to ensure the plots reach the most deserving. She stated that providing secure housing to Punjab’s citizens was both her duty and a personal goal.