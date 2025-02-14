Pakistan Railways generates Rs7.57bn from leasing over 6,000 acres of land

Pakistan Railways has leased approximately 6,678 acres of land through a competitive bidding process, generating Rs7.57 billion in revenue over the past two financial years. The land has been leased to government institutions and private individuals under the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, approved by the federal cabinet.

According to a Ministry of Railways official, the department continues efforts to lease remaining land through advertisements in operational divisions and through the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO). Government institutions can lease land for public welfare projects, subject to lease charges and ground rent as per policy guidelines.

Since July 2024, Pakistan Railways has operated 1,450 freight trains, generating Rs15.21 billion in revenue from freight operations. The department recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs88.8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 by optimizing costs and increasing earnings. Passenger and freight trains are being operated at full capacity to enhance revenue while reducing operational expenses. Additionally, the department has shifted from long-term to short-term leasing to maximize returns.

Train punctuality has improved from 79% in the previous year to 82% in FY 2023-24. Digital services have been expanded through the RABTA system, enabling online ticket booking via the website and mobile apps for Android and iOS users. To further improve passenger convenience, the department has introduced Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), set up information counters, installed real-time departure boards, and launched premium dining cars on select routes.

Pakistan Railways has also partnered with the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPPs), outsourcing commercial management of various passenger trains to improve service efficiency and quality.