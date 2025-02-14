Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

$380 million USAID-funded projects stalled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Major projects impacted include the $102mn FATA Infrastructure Project, $100.6mn KP Reconstruction Project, and $43.89mn Municipal Service Delivery Project

By Aziz Buneri

The suspension of $380 million in United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding has halted several major development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, exacerbating the province’s financial crisis.

According to official documents, key affected projects include the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reconstruction Project ($100.60 million), the Gomal Zam Dam Project ($12.87 million), and the Municipal Service Delivery Project ($43.89 million). The FATA Infrastructure Project, one of the largest initiatives, stands at $102 million, while the Economic Recovery and Development Activity project is worth $24.72 million.

Other stalled initiatives include the Human Development Activity project ($15 million), the Tribal Districts Land Registration Project ($17 million), and the Integrated Health System Strengthening Project ($64 million).

The funding freeze follows a decision by the US government to suspend financial aid to multiple countries. Sources confirmed that without the resumption of funds, the provincial government will struggle to secure alternative financial resources to sustain these projects.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is already facing a financial crunch, with several projects under the Annual Development Program delayed due to budget constraints. Officials warned that if the province reallocates funds to continue these stalled projects, it may have to sacrifice multiple other initiatives from the annual plan.

Previous article
Pakistan Railways generates Rs7.57bn from leasing over 6,000 acres of land
Next article
Pakistan Refinery Limited announces six-day maintenance shutdown
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.