Pakistan Refinery Limited announces six-day maintenance shutdown

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has announced a temporary shutdown of its plant for maintenance, spanning six days from February 15 to February 20, 2025.

PRL shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Friday.

“Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) needs to undertake a maintenance job which will necessitate shutdown of its plant for approximately 6 days from February 15, 2025, to February 20, 2025,” read PRL’s notice.

The refinery, a subsidiary of state-owned PSO, said that the shutdown is coincidentally taking place at a time when the demand for petroleum products is low and will help us to ensure sustainable operations during the upcoming harvesting season.