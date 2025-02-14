Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Refinery Limited announces six-day maintenance shutdown

PRL halts operations from Feb 15-20 amid low petroleum demand

By News Desk

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has announced a temporary shutdown of its plant for maintenance, spanning six days from February 15 to February 20, 2025.

PRL shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Friday. 

“Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) needs to undertake a maintenance job which will necessitate shutdown of its plant for approximately 6 days from February 15, 2025, to February 20, 2025,” read PRL’s notice. 

The refinery, a subsidiary of state-owned PSO, said that the shutdown is coincidentally taking place at a time when the demand for petroleum products is low and will help us to ensure sustainable operations during the upcoming harvesting season.

Pakistan Refinery Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in May 1960. The company is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products.

