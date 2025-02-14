SECP grants approval for Cordoba Logistics to establish private equity firm

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted approval to Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited to establish a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the name Cordoba PE Management Limited, allowing it to provide private equity and venture capital fund management services.

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures disclosed this development through a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 read with Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Regulations.

“We are pleased to inform that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued “Permission Order”, granting the Company its permission to form a Non-Banking Finance Company under the name and style of Cordoba PE Management Limited to carry out Private Equity & Venture Capital Fund Management Services, subject to making compliance of the regulatory requirements under the Permission Order and the applicable laws,” the company said in its notice to the PSX.

Cordoba PE Management Limited is expected to facilitate investments in startups and high-growth enterprises, contributing to Pakistan’s financial sector and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited was incorporated on December 01, 1986 as a Public Limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company is principally engaged in the business of logistics and other ventures.