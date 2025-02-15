Finance Minister departs for Saudi Arabia to attend AlUla conference on emerging economies

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb departed for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to participate in the inaugural high-level AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, set to take place on February 16-17.

He is accompanied by Khurram Shehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms, and is attending the event at the special invitation of Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. The conference, organized in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, is being held in the historic city of AlUla.

The two-day event will feature nine sessions, bringing together 200 participants and 36 speakers from 48 countries. Finance Minister Aurangzeb’s participation highlights Pakistan’s recent economic policy measures that have contributed to stability despite global and regional challenges.

Aurangzeb is scheduled to take part in a high-level panel discussion moderated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, titled “The Path to Emerging Markets.” Finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Turkiye will also join the discussion.

The conference is set to become an annual event in Saudi Arabia, focusing on strengthening the global economy by fostering insights and cooperation among emerging and developing economies. It will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers, experts from international organizations, and private sector representatives.

The event aims to address key global economic challenges, including trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and financial volatility, while exploring ways for emerging economies to build resilience in an evolving global landscape.