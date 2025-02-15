Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Minister departs for Saudi Arabia to attend AlUla conference on emerging economies

Muhammad Aurangzeb to join IMF chief and global finance ministers in panel discussion; 200 participants from 48 countries to attend

By APP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb departed for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to participate in the inaugural high-level AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, set to take place on February 16-17.

He is accompanied by Khurram Shehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms, and is attending the event at the special invitation of Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. The conference, organized in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, is being held in the historic city of AlUla.

The two-day event will feature nine sessions, bringing together 200 participants and 36 speakers from 48 countries. Finance Minister Aurangzeb’s participation highlights Pakistan’s recent economic policy measures that have contributed to stability despite global and regional challenges.

Aurangzeb is scheduled to take part in a high-level panel discussion moderated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, titled “The Path to Emerging Markets.” Finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Turkiye will also join the discussion.

The conference is set to become an annual event in Saudi Arabia, focusing on strengthening the global economy by fostering insights and cooperation among emerging and developing economies. It will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers, experts from international organizations, and private sector representatives.

The event aims to address key global economic challenges, including trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and financial volatility, while exploring ways for emerging economies to build resilience in an evolving global landscape.

Previous article
Judge extends block on Musk-led DOGE team’s access to Treasury systems
Next article
OpenAI rejects $97.4 billion bid from Elon Musk-led consortium
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.