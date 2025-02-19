Sign inSubscribe
Google agrees to pay $340 million to settle Italy tax dispute

Prosecutors alleges that Google did not file and pay taxes on revenue generated in Italy

By Monitoring Desk

Milan prosecutors announced Wednesday that they plan to drop a tax case against Google’s European division after the company agreed to pay €326 million ($340 million) to settle the claim.

The settlement covers the period between 2015 and 2019, including sanctions, penalties, and interest.

Last year, Italy asked Google to pay €1 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties, seven years after the company settled a previous tax dispute with Italian authorities. Prosecutors alleged that Google did not file and pay taxes on revenue generated in Italy, citing the company’s digital infrastructure in the country.

In 2017, Google paid €306 million to settle a separate case, where it was found to have a permanent presence in Italy.

Dollar strengthens against major currencies but slips against yen
China criticizes Trump’s tariffs at WTO, U.S. calls Beijing’s economy ‘predatory’
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
