Pakistan, IFC strengthen climate partnership to boost resilience

Pakistan is set to bolster its climate resilience through an enhanced partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), emphasising climate financing, capacity building, and sustainable transportation solutions.

A four-member delegation, led by IFC Global Director for Climate Jamie Fergusson, met with Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, to explore deeper cooperation in addressing Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities.

The discussions focused on expanding access to climate finance, empowering environmental experts, and advancing sustainable initiatives, as Pakistan remains highly exposed to climate disasters despite contributing minimally to global emissions. Alam stressed the need for streamlined financing mechanisms to support large-scale adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Additionally, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, Aisha Humera Moriani, highlighted the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality, particularly the growing demand for electric two-wheelers as a sustainable transport solution. The IFC delegation welcomed the initiative and expressed interest in collaboration.

Fergusson commended Pakistan’s advocacy for climate priorities at COP29 and reaffirmed IFC’s commitment to providing strategic and technical support. Both parties agreed that stronger international partnerships are critical for advancing Pakistan’s climate agenda.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation, ensuring that climate resilience efforts are tailored to Pakistan’s specific needs and supported by global financial institutions.