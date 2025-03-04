Sign inSubscribe
Climate change

Pakistan submits Green Initiative Report to IMF as part of economic review

Finance and Planning ministries present climate projects in IMF talks for $1 billion tranche under bailout programme

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has submitted its Green Initiative Report to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the economic review linked to the release of $1 billion from the $7 billion bailout package. 

The report, prepared by the Ministry of Planning and the Planning Commission, outlines climate change projects and environmental policies, responding to a key IMF condition.

The Ministry of Finance had instructed the Planning Commission to compile the report following an IMF request included in the programme’s initial requirements. 

During an introductory session with the visiting IMF delegation, officials from the Finance and Planning ministries briefed the global lender on Pakistan’s climate initiatives and their integration into economic policies.

Discussions also covered Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) expenditures and potential adjustments for the current fiscal year. 

Formal negotiations with the IMF will commence on Tuesday, with additional meetings scheduled between the IMF team and government ministries to assess Pakistan’s progress on economic and environmental commitments.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

